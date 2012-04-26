1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien improved due to increased retail buying. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 955-1,042 950-1,033 925-982 921-979 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,265 1,255 1,910 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 655 655 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,675 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,685 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,700-23,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. 