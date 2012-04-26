1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien improved due to increased retail buying.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 955-1,042 950-1,033 925-982 921-979
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,255 1,910 1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 655 655 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,675 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,685 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280
Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,700-23,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 925-1,042 2,000 921-1,033
Gondal 2,500 933-1,014 3,500 901-1,026
Jasdan 500 923-0,975 500 910-0,989
Jamnagar 1,000 900-1,002 2,000 917-1,015
Junagadh 2,500 889-1,024 3,000 856-1,034
Keshod 1,000 910-1,000 1,000 900-1,005
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 955-1,042 950-1,033 925-982 921-979
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 500 1,250-1,311 1,240-1,340
Sesame (Black) --6 1,120-1,900 1,950-2,250
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,500 596-0,620 586-0,622
Rapeseeds 125 665-700 650-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,255 1,910 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 685 675 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 695 685 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280
Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed