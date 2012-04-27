1. Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 952-1,071 955-1,042 935-986 925-982 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,285 1,265 1,935 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 658 655 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 677 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 690 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 700 695 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,095-2,100 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,120 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,700-23,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 935-1,071 1,500 925-1,042 Gondal 3,000 950-1,040 2,500 933-1,014 Jasdan 500 977-0,970 500 923-0,975 Jamnagar 1,500 920-1,017 1,000 900-1,002 Junagadh 2,000 900-1,025 2,500 889-1,024 Keshod 1,000 928-1,009 1,000 910-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 952-1,071 955-1,042 935-986 925-982 (auction price) Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 240 1,240-1,350 1,250-1,311 Sesame (Black) 18 2,080-2,150 1,120-1,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,300 598-0,624 596-0,620 Rapeseeds 150 675-709 665-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,265 1,925 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 677 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930 Castor oil commercial 690 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 700 695 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed