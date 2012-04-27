1. Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 952-1,071 955-1,042 935-986 925-982
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,285 1,265 1,935 1,910
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 658 655 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 677 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 690 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 700 695 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,095-2,100 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,120 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290
Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati Ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,700-23,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 935-1,071 1,500 925-1,042
Gondal 3,000 950-1,040 2,500 933-1,014
Jasdan 500 977-0,970 500 923-0,975
Jamnagar 1,500 920-1,017 1,000 900-1,002
Junagadh 2,000 900-1,025 2,500 889-1,024
Keshod 1,000 928-1,009 1,000 910-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 952-1,071 955-1,042 935-986 925-982
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 240 1,240-1,350 1,250-1,311
Sesame (Black) 18 2,080-2,150 1,120-1,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,300 598-0,624 596-0,620
Rapeseeds 150 675-709 665-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,265 1,925 1,910
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 677 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,250 1,250 1,920-1,930 1,920-1,930
Castor oil commercial 690 685 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 700 695 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Sesame oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Vanaspati ghee 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
