* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien declined due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 60,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 900-1,083 13,000 925-1,064 Gondal 9,000 919-1,054 9,500 908-1,060 Jasdan 1,000 925-1,010 1,000 920-1,019 Jamnagar 3,000 938-1,014 2,000 925-1,032 Junagadh 5,000 917-1,040 3,500 900-1,060 Keshod 2,000 900-1,005 1,500 905-1,014 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,083 960-1,064 900-0,980 925-1,000 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 7,600 1,300-1,352 1,300-1,350 Sesame (Black) 800 1,100-1,850 1,350-1,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,850 545-0,581 541-0,583 Rapeseeds 10 680-745 645-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,195 1,825 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 645 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 620 625 980-0,985 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 630 635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 970-0,975 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed