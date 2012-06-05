* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien oved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 875-1,055 11,000 900-1,083
Gondal 14,500 900-1,042 9,000 919-1,054
Jasdan 1,000 918-1,020 1,000 925-1,010
Jamnagar 4,000 905-1,032 3,000 938-1,014
Junagadh 7,000 902-1,000 5,000 917-1,040
Keshod 2,500 864-0,998 2,000 900-1,005
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 940-1,055 950-1,083 875-0,970 900-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 7,400 1,300-1,345 1,300-1,352
Sesame (Black) 825 1,200-1,800 1,100-1,850
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,550 538-0,575 545-0,581
Rapeseeds 50 635-686 680-745
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,825 1,825
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 617 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 639 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 625 625 980-0,985 980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 635 635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil label tin 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 975-0,980 965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed