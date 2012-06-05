* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien oved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 875-1,055 11,000 900-1,083 Gondal 14,500 900-1,042 9,000 919-1,054 Jasdan 1,000 918-1,020 1,000 925-1,010 Jamnagar 4,000 905-1,032 3,000 938-1,014 Junagadh 7,000 902-1,000 5,000 917-1,040 Keshod 2,500 864-0,998 2,000 900-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 940-1,055 950-1,083 875-0,970 900-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 7,400 1,300-1,345 1,300-1,352 Sesame (Black) 825 1,200-1,800 1,100-1,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 538-0,575 545-0,581 Rapeseeds 50 635-686 680-745 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,825 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 639 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 625 625 980-0,985 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 635 635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil label tin 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 975-0,980 965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed