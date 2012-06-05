* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. *Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 940-1,055 950-1,083 875-0,970 900-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,190 1,840 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 639 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 620 625 980-0,985 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 630 635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 970-0,975 965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,300-23,400 23,300-23,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed