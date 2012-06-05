* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
*Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 940-1,055 950-1,083 875-0,970 900-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,190 1,840 1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 621 617 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 643 639 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 620 625 980-0,985 980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 630 635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 970-0,975 965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,300-23,400 23,300-23,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed