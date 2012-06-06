* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to firm advices from global markets. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 9,000 890-1,101 12,000 875-1,055 Gondal 10,500 904-1,066 14,500 900-1,042 Jasdan 1,500 890-1,027 1,000 918-1,020 Jamnagar 3,000 900-1,071 4,000 905-1,032 Junagadh 6,000 897-1,043 7,000 902-1,000 Keshod 2,500 875-0,994 2,500 864-0,998 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,101 940-1,055 890-0,990 875-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 7,300 1,300-1,335 1,300-1,345 Sesame (Black) 1,000 1,100-1,775 1,200-1,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 542-0,577 538-0,575 Rapeseeds 35 635-696 635-686 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,200 1,850 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 643 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 620 625 980-0,985 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 630 635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 980-0,985 970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed