*Groundnut oil prices firmed up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
*Palm olien improved further due to firm advices from global markets.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 950-1,101 940-1,055 890-0,990 875-0,970
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,200 1,860 1,840
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 621 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 643 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 620 620 980-0,985 980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 630 630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 975-0,980 970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,300-23,400 23,300-23,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed