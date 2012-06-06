*Groundnut oil prices firmed up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. *Palm olien improved further due to firm advices from global markets. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 950-1,101 940-1,055 890-0,990 875-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,060-1,061 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,200 1,860 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 643 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 620 620 980-0,985 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 630 630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 975-0,980 970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,300-23,400 23,300-23,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed