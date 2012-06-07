* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 95,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 9,000 890-1,101 Gondal 15,000 918-1,070 10,500 904-1,066 Jasdan 3,000 887-1,055 1,500 890-1,027 Jamnagar 5,000 905-1,063 3,000 900-1,071 Junagadh 8,000 900-1,074 6,000 897-1,043 Keshod 4,000 890-1,028 2,500 875-0,994 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 950-1,101 000-0,000 890-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,300-1,335 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,100-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 542-0,577 Rapeseeds --- ----000 635-696 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,215 1,880 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 649 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 610 620 980-0,985 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 620 630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 970-0,975 975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed