* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 95,000 versus 75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 9,000 890-1,101
Gondal 15,000 918-1,070 10,500 904-1,066
Jasdan 3,000 887-1,055 1,500 890-1,027
Jamnagar 5,000 905-1,063 3,000 900-1,071
Junagadh 8,000 900-1,074 6,000 897-1,043
Keshod 4,000 890-1,028 2,500 875-0,994
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 950-1,101 000-0,000 890-0,990
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,300-1,335
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,100-1,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 542-0,577
Rapeseeds --- ----000 635-696
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,215 1,880 1,860
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 649 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 610 620 980-0,985 980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 620 630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 970-0,975 975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed