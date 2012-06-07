*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
*Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 950-1,101 000-0,000 890-0,990
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,215 1,895 1,860
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 605 620 970-0,975 980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 615 630 990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 960-0,965 975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,300-23,400 23,300-23,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed