*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 950-1,101 000-0,000 890-0,990 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,215 1,895 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 605 620 970-0,975 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 615 630 990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 960-0,965 975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 23,300-23,400 23,300-23,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed