* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to weak advices from global markets.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 13,000 900-1,122 9,000 890-1,111
Gondal 12,500 887-1,090 13,500 905-1,075
Jasdan 1,500 880-1,087 2,500 875-1,080
Jamnagar 4,000 915-1,104 5,000 900-1,075
Junagadh 6,000 914-1,100 7,000 912-1,093
Keshod 2,500 873-1,074 4,000 878-1,050
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 975-1,122 960-1,111 900-1,000 890-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 5,200 1,275-1,321 1,300-1,322
Sesame (Black) 940 1,100-1,775 1,100-1,800
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,400 516-0,552 523-0,557
Rapeseeds 30 650-678 625-693
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,900 1,900
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 575 595 950-0,955 960-0,965
Castor oil BSS 585 605 970-0,975 980-0,985
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 955-0,960 960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed