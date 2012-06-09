* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to weak advices from global markets. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 900-1,122 9,000 890-1,111 Gondal 12,500 887-1,090 13,500 905-1,075 Jasdan 1,500 880-1,087 2,500 875-1,080 Jamnagar 4,000 915-1,104 5,000 900-1,075 Junagadh 6,000 914-1,100 7,000 912-1,093 Keshod 2,500 873-1,074 4,000 878-1,050 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 975-1,122 960-1,111 900-1,000 890-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 5,200 1,275-1,321 1,300-1,322 Sesame (Black) 940 1,100-1,775 1,100-1,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,400 516-0,552 523-0,557 Rapeseeds 30 650-678 625-693 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,900 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 575 595 950-0,955 960-0,965 Castor oil BSS 585 605 970-0,975 980-0,985 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 955-0,960 960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed