1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 960-1,112 975-1,122 880-0,967 900-1,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,245 1,907 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 645 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 585 570 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil BSS 595 580 960-0,965 960-0,965 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,065-2,070 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 955-0,960 955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil BSS 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,300-24,400 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 880-1,112 13,000 900-1,122 Gondal 15,000 890-1,074 12,500 887-1,090 Jasdan 2,000 905-1,086 1,500 880-1,087 Jamnagar 5,000 940-1,118 4,000 915-1,104 Junagadh 8,000 900-1,086 6,000 914-1,100 Keshod 3,000 865-1,075 2,500 873-1,074 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,112 975-1,122 880-0,967 900-1,000 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,760 1,275-1,322 1,275-1,321 Sesame (Black) 300 1,100-1,770 1,100-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 490-0,537 516-0,552 Rapeseeds 45 650-688 650-678 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,245 1,905 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 575 570 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil BSS 585 580 960-0,965 960-0,965 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 950-0,955 955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil BSS 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed