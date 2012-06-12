* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil prices moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,500 850-1,050 12,000 880-1,112
Gondal 14,500 871-1,067 15,000 890-1,074
Jasdan 1,500 900-1,060 2,000 905-1,086
Jamnagar 4,000 925-1,087 5,000 940-1,118
Junagadh 6,000 910-1,060 8,000 900-1,086
Keshod 3,000 882-1,054 3,000 865-1,075
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 950-1,050 960-1,112 850-0,950 880-0,967
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 4,800 1,275-1,315 1,275-1,322
Sesame (Black) 270 1,055-1,755 1,100-1,770
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,075 510-0,542 490-0,537
Rapeseeds 80 600-685 650-688
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,907 1,907
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 595 585 950-0,955 940-0,945
Castor oil BSS 605 595 970-0,975 960-0,965
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 955-0,960 955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed