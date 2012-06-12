* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil prices moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,500 850-1,050 12,000 880-1,112 Gondal 14,500 871-1,067 15,000 890-1,074 Jasdan 1,500 900-1,060 2,000 905-1,086 Jamnagar 4,000 925-1,087 5,000 940-1,118 Junagadh 6,000 910-1,060 8,000 900-1,086 Keshod 3,000 882-1,054 3,000 865-1,075 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,050 960-1,112 850-0,950 880-0,967 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 4,800 1,275-1,315 1,275-1,322 Sesame (Black) 270 1,055-1,755 1,100-1,770 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,075 510-0,542 490-0,537 Rapeseeds 80 600-685 650-688 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,907 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 595 585 950-0,955 940-0,945 Castor oil BSS 605 595 970-0,975 960-0,965 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 955-0,960 955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed