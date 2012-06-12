*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 950-1,050 960-1,112 850-0,950 880-0,967 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,907 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 650 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 590 585 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil BSS 600 595 960-0,965 960-0,965 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 955-0,960 955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil BSS 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,300-24,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed