*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 950-1,050 960-1,112 850-0,950 880-0,967
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,907 1,907
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 650 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 590 585 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil BSS 600 595 960-0,965 960-0,965
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 955-0,960 955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil BSS 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,300-24,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed