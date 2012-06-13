* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 870-1,060 12,500 850-1,050 Gondal 13,500 860-1,048 14,500 871-1,067 Jasdan 2,000 915-1,069 1,500 900-1,060 Jamnagar 3,000 907-1,061 4,000 925-1,087 Junagadh 7,500 900-1,055 6,000 910-1,060 Keshod 2,000 870-1,045 3,000 882-1,054 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 965-1,060 950-1,050 870-0,980 850-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 4,000 1,265-1,305 1,275-1,315 Sesame (Black) 405 1,050-1,740 1,055-1,755 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 508-0,552 510-0,542 Rapeseeds 30 650-690 600-685 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,250 1,900 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 647 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 605 590 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil BSS 615 600 960-0,965 960-0,965 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 960-0,965 955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil BSS 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed