* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 870-1,060 12,500 850-1,050
Gondal 13,500 860-1,048 14,500 871-1,067
Jasdan 2,000 915-1,069 1,500 900-1,060
Jamnagar 3,000 907-1,061 4,000 925-1,087
Junagadh 7,500 900-1,055 6,000 910-1,060
Keshod 2,000 870-1,045 3,000 882-1,054
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 965-1,060 950-1,050 870-0,980 850-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 4,000 1,265-1,305 1,275-1,315
Sesame (Black) 405 1,050-1,740 1,055-1,755
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 508-0,552 510-0,542
Rapeseeds 30 650-690 600-685
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,250 1,900 1,907
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 647 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 605 590 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil BSS 615 600 960-0,965 960-0,965
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 960-0,965 955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil BSS 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed