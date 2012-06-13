*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
*Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 965-1,060 950-1,050 870-0,980 850-0,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,250 1,895 1,907
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 632 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 654 647 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 610 590 950-0,965 940-0,945
Castor oil BSS 620 600 970-0,975 960-0,965
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 960-0,965 955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed