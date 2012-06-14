* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 870-1,048 12,000 870-1,060
Gondal 12,000 890-1,035 13,500 860-1,048
Jasdan 1,500 924-1,050 2,000 915-1,069
Jamnagar 3,000 900-1,065 3,000 907-1,061
Junagadh 6,000 875-1,023 7,500 900-1,055
Keshod 2,500 865-1,009 2,000 870-1,045
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 975-1,048 965-1,060 870-1,001 870-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,200 1,255-1,308 1,265-1,305
Sesame (Black) 370 1,030-1,710 1,050-1,740
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 700 510-0,562 508-0,552
Rapeseeds --5 610-665 650-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,895 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 632 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 654 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 615 610 960-0,965 950-0,955
Castor oil BSS 625 620 980-0,985 970-0,975
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 960-0,965 960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed