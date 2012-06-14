* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 870-1,048 12,000 870-1,060 Gondal 12,000 890-1,035 13,500 860-1,048 Jasdan 1,500 924-1,050 2,000 915-1,069 Jamnagar 3,000 900-1,065 3,000 907-1,061 Junagadh 6,000 875-1,023 7,500 900-1,055 Keshod 2,500 865-1,009 2,000 870-1,045 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 975-1,048 965-1,060 870-1,001 870-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 3,200 1,255-1,308 1,265-1,305 Sesame (Black) 370 1,030-1,710 1,050-1,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 700 510-0,562 508-0,552 Rapeseeds --5 610-665 650-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 654 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 615 610 960-0,965 950-0,955 Castor oil BSS 625 620 980-0,985 970-0,975 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 960-0,965 960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed