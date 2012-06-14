*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien dropped due to weak advices from global markets. *Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 975-1,048 965-1,060 870-1,001 870-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 649 654 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 615 610 970-0,975 950-0,955 Castor oil BSS 625 620 990-0,995 970-0,975 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 945-0,950 960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,200-24,300 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed