*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien dropped due to weak advices from global markets.
*Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 975-1,048 965-1,060 870-1,001 870-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,895 1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 632 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 654 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 615 610 970-0,975 950-0,955
Castor oil BSS 625 620 990-0,995 970-0,975
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 945-0,950 960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,200-24,300 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed