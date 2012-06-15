* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 9,000 865-1,023 10,000 870-1,048
Gondal 12,500 870-1,008 12,000 890-1,035
Jasdan 1,500 900-1,040 1,500 924-1,050
Jamnagar 2,500 917-1,063 3,000 900-1,065
Junagadh 6,000 870-1,014 6,000 875-1,023
Keshod 2,000 850-1,011 2,500 865-1,009
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 950-1,023 975-1,048 865-1,005 870-1,001
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,960 1,270-1,320 1,255-1,308
Sesame (Black) 380 1,050-1,640 1,030-1,710
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 556-0,597 510-0,562
Rapeseeds 30 670-686 610-665
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,895 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 635 615 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil BSS 645 625 990-0,995 990-0,995
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 940-0,945 945-0,950
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed