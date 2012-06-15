* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 9,000 865-1,023 10,000 870-1,048 Gondal 12,500 870-1,008 12,000 890-1,035 Jasdan 1,500 900-1,040 1,500 924-1,050 Jamnagar 2,500 917-1,063 3,000 900-1,065 Junagadh 6,000 870-1,014 6,000 875-1,023 Keshod 2,000 850-1,011 2,500 865-1,009 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 950-1,023 975-1,048 865-1,005 870-1,001 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,960 1,270-1,320 1,255-1,308 Sesame (Black) 380 1,050-1,640 1,030-1,710 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 556-0,597 510-0,562 Rapeseeds 30 670-686 610-665 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 649 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 635 615 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil BSS 645 625 990-0,995 990-0,995 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 940-0,945 945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed