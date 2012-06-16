* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 80,000-81,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 850-1,025 9,000 865-1,023 Gondal 12,500 864-1,019 12,500 870-1,008 Jasdan 1,500 880-1,031 1,500 900-1,040 Jamnagar 2,000 925-1,050 2,500 917-1,063 Junagadh 5,000 873-1,005 6,000 870-1,014 Keshod 2,000 856-1,000 2,000 850-1,011 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 930-1,025 950-1,023 850-1,000 865-1,005 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,960 1,275-1,315 1,270-1,320 Sesame (Black) 415 1,040-1,722 1,050-1,640 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 536-589 556-597 Rapeseeds 20 620-670 670-686 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,255 1,250 1,915 1,908 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 649 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 635 630 990-995 970-975 Castor oil BSS 645 640 1,010-1,015 990-995 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 940-0,945 940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed