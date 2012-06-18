* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 9,000 833-1,034 11,000 850-1,025
Gondal 13,000 850-1,003 12,500 864-1,019
Jasdan 1,500 861-1,045 1,500 880-1,031
Jamnagar 2,000 900-1,029 2,000 925-1,050
Junagadh 6,000 875-1,017 5,000 873-1,005
Keshod 2,500 850-1,003 2,000 856-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 937-1,034 930-1,025 833-0,960 850-1,000
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,600 1,260-1,315 1,275-1,315
Sesame (Black) 340 1,135-1,725 1,040-1,722
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,700 559-0,595 536-0,589
Rapeseeds 80 630-680 620-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,260 1,255 1,925 1,915
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 652 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 640 635 990-0,995 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 650 645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 940-0,945 940-0,945
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed