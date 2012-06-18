*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. *Coconut oil firmed up due to short supply. *Castor oil improved further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 937-1,034 930-1,025 833-0,960 850-1,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,255 1,255 1,915 1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 652 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 650 635 1,010-1,015 990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 660 645 1,030-1,035 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 940-0,945 940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,200-24,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed