*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
*Coconut oil firmed up due to short supply.
*Castor oil improved further due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 937-1,034 930-1,025 833-0,960 850-1,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,255 1,255 1,915 1,915
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 635 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 657 652 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 650 635 1,010-1,015 990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 660 645 1,030-1,035 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 940-0,945 940-0,945
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,200-24,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed