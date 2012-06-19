* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 830-1,005 9,000 833-1,034 Gondal 12,000 841-1,018 13,000 850-1,003 Jasdan 1,000 840-1,026 1,500 861-1,045 Jamnagar 2,000 890-1,024 2,000 900-1,029 Junagadh 7,000 840-1,031 6,000 875-1,017 Keshod 3,000 833-0,998 2,500 850-1,003 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 914-1,005 937-1,034 830-0,999 833-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,270-1,312 1,260-1,315 Sesame (Black) 601 1,048-1,720 1,135-1,725 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 580-0,614 559-0,595 Rapeseeds 24 640-680 630-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,255 1,925 1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 657 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 660 650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 670 660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 945-0,950 940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed