* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 838-1,023 10,000 830-1,005 Gondal 13,500 835-1,040 12,000 841-1,018 Jasdan 1,500 825-1,009 1,000 840-1,026 Jamnagar 2,000 880-1,000 2,000 890-1,024 Junagadh 5,000 865-1,012 7,000 840-1,031 Keshod 2,000 830-1,005 3,000 833-0,998 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 903-1,023 914-1,005 838-1,002 830-0,999 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,680 1,271-1,315 1,270-1,312 Sesame (Black) 555 1,020-1,735 1,048-1,720 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 591-0,630 580-0,614 Rapeseeds 30 670-695 640-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,255 1,900 1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 646 643 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 668 665 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 670 665 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 680 675 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 960-0,965 950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed