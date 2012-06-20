*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil moved up further due to sustained buying from retail users. *Palm olien increased due to short supply. *Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 903-1,023 914-1,005 838-1,002 830-0,999 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,255 1,885 1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 651 643 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 673 665 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 665 665 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 675 675 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 970-0,975 950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,155-1,160 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 24,600-24,700 24,600-24,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed