* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards
remain closed today on account of "Ashadhi Beej".
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 12,000 838-1,023
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 13,500 835-1,040
Jasdan 000 ----0,000 1,500 825-1,009
Jamnagar 4,000 900-1,005 2,000 880-1,000
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 865-1,012
Keshod 3,000 846-0,988 2,000 830-1,005
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 903-1,023 000-0,000 838-1,002
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,271-1,315
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,020-1,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 591-0,630
Rapeseeds --- ----000 670-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,235 1,865 1,885
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 651 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 673 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 665 665 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 675 675 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 970-0,975 970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed