* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards remain closed today on account of "Ashadhi Beej". Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 12,000 838-1,023 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 13,500 835-1,040 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 1,500 825-1,009 Jamnagar 4,000 900-1,005 2,000 880-1,000 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 865-1,012 Keshod 3,000 846-0,988 2,000 830-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 903-1,023 000-0,000 838-1,002 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,271-1,315 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,020-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 591-0,630 Rapeseeds --- ----000 670-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,235 1,865 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 651 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 673 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 665 665 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 675 675 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 970-0,975 970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed