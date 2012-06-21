*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail
users.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 000-0,000 903-1,023 000-0,000 838-1,002
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,235 1,860 1,885
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 647 651 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 669 673 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 665 665 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 675 675 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 965-0,970 970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 24,600-24,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed