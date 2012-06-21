*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 903-1,023 000-0,000 838-1,002 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,235 1,860 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 647 651 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 669 673 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 665 665 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 675 675 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 965-0,970 970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 24,600-24,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed