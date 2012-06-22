* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 780-0,952 12,000 838-1,023
Gondal 12,000 803-1,009 13,500 835-1,040
Jasdan 1,000 810-0,975 1,500 825-1,009
Jamnagar 3,000 914-1,000 4,000 900-1,005
Junagadh 6,000 829-0,998 5,000 865-1,012
Keshod 2,500 850-0,945 3,000 846-0,988
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 890-0,952 903-1,023 780-0,850 838-1,002
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,400 1,270-1,327 1,271-1,315
Sesame (Black) 430 1,010-1,736 1,020-1,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,600 592-0,630 591-0,630
Rapeseeds 60 650-730 670-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,840 1,860
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 647 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 669 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 675 665 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 685 675 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 965-0,970 965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed