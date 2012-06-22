* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 780-0,952 12,000 838-1,023 Gondal 12,000 803-1,009 13,500 835-1,040 Jasdan 1,000 810-0,975 1,500 825-1,009 Jamnagar 3,000 914-1,000 4,000 900-1,005 Junagadh 6,000 829-0,998 5,000 865-1,012 Keshod 2,500 850-0,945 3,000 846-0,988 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 890-0,952 903-1,023 780-0,850 838-1,002 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,400 1,270-1,327 1,271-1,315 Sesame (Black) 430 1,010-1,736 1,020-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,600 592-0,630 591-0,630 Rapeseeds 60 650-730 670-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,840 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 647 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 669 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 675 665 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 685 675 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 965-0,970 965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed