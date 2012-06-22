1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Castor oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 890-0,952 903-1,023 780-0,850 838-1,002
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,840 1,860
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 650 647 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 672 669 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 670 665 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 680 675 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 965-0,970 965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 780-0,952 12,000 838-1,023
Gondal 12,000 803-1,009 13,500 835-1,040
Jasdan 1,000 810-0,975 1,500 825-1,009
Jamnagar 3,000 914-1,000 4,000 900-1,005
Junagadh 6,000 829-0,998 5,000 865-1,012
Keshod 2,500 850-0,945 3,000 846-0,988
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 890-0,952 903-1,023 780-0,850 838-1,002
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,400 1,270-1,327 1,271-1,315
Sesame (Black) 430 1,010-1,736 1,020-1,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,600 592-0,630 591-0,630
Rapeseeds 60 650-730 670-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,840 1,860
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 647 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 669 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 675 665 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 685 675 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 965-0,970 965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145
