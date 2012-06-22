1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 890-0,952 903-1,023 780-0,850 838-1,002 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,840 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 650 647 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 672 669 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 670 665 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 680 675 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 965-0,970 965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 780-0,952 12,000 838-1,023 Gondal 12,000 803-1,009 13,500 835-1,040 Jasdan 1,000 810-0,975 1,500 825-1,009 Jamnagar 3,000 914-1,000 4,000 900-1,005 Junagadh 6,000 829-0,998 5,000 865-1,012 Keshod 2,500 850-0,945 3,000 846-0,988 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 890-0,952 903-1,023 780-0,850 838-1,002 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,400 1,270-1,327 1,271-1,315 Sesame (Black) 430 1,010-1,736 1,020-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,600 592-0,630 591-0,630 Rapeseeds 60 650-730 670-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,840 1,860 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 647 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 669 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 675 665 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 685 675 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 965-0,970 965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed