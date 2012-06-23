* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail buying. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 800-0,990 10,000 780-0,952 Gondal 12,500 812-1,005 12,000 803-1,009 Jasdan 1,000 823-0,967 1,000 810-0,975 Jamnagar 5,000 902-1,004 3,000 914-1,000 Junagadh 6,500 824-0,982 6,000 829-0,998 Keshod 3,000 817-0,953 2,500 850-0,945 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-0,990 890-0,952 800-0,875 780-0,850 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,600 1,280-1,355 1,270-1,327 Sesame (Black) 590 1,115-1,744 1,010-1,736 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 586-0,631 592-0,630 Rapeseeds 70 668-695 650-730 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 652 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 674 672 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 670 670 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 680 680 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 970-0,975 965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed