* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail buying.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,000 800-0,990 10,000 780-0,952
Gondal 12,500 812-1,005 12,000 803-1,009
Jasdan 1,000 823-0,967 1,000 810-0,975
Jamnagar 5,000 902-1,004 3,000 914-1,000
Junagadh 6,500 824-0,982 6,000 829-0,998
Keshod 3,000 817-0,953 2,500 850-0,945
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-0,990 890-0,952 800-0,875 780-0,850
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,600 1,280-1,355 1,270-1,327
Sesame (Black) 590 1,115-1,744 1,010-1,736
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 950 586-0,631 592-0,630
Rapeseeds 70 668-695 650-730
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 652 650 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 674 672 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 670 670 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 680 680 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 970-0,975 965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed