* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to short supply.
* Palm olien improved further due to increased retail demand.
* Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 9,000 820-0,959 8,000 800-0,990
Gondal 11,000 826-0,987 12,500 812-1,005
Jasdan 1,500 800-0,970 1,000 823-0,967
Jamnagar 5,000 905-0,990 5,000 902-1,004
Junagadh 7,500 840-0,960 6,500 824-0,982
Keshod 3,500 815-0,945 3,000 817-0,953
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 875-0,959 900-0,990 820-0,870 800-0,875
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,200 1,270-1,357 1,280-1,355
Sesame (Black) 365 954-1,750 1,015-1,744
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,600 594-0,637 586-0,631
Rapeseeds 16 650-685 668-695
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 653 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 675 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 680 670 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 690 680 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 980-0,985 970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed