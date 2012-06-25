*Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
*Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
*Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 875-0,959 900-0,990 820-0,870 800-0,875
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 657 653 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 679 675 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 675 670 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 685 680 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 980-0,985 970-0,975
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,600-26,700 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed