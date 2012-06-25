*Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. *Palm olien improved due to thin supply. *Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 875-0,959 900-0,990 820-0,870 800-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 1,840 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 657 653 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 679 675 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 675 670 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 685 680 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 980-0,985 970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,600-26,700 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed