* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to firm advices from global markets.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 65,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 7,500 818-0,961 9,000 820-0,959
Gondal 8,000 815-0,950 11,000 826-0,987
Jasdan 1,000 800-0,976 1,500 800-0,970
Jamnagar 3,000 880-0,984 5,000 905-0,990
Junagadh 5,000 825-0,948 7,500 840-0,960
Keshod 2,000 800-0,923 3,500 815-0,945
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-0,961 875-0,959 818-0,880 820-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,440 1,270-1,375 1,270-1,357
Sesame (Black) 535 1,035-1,750 954-1,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,550 611-0,642 594-0,637
Rapeseeds 36 681-695 650-685
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,200 1,830 1,840
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 659 657 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 681 679 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 990-0,995 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed