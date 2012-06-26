* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to firm advices from global markets. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 65,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,500 818-0,961 9,000 820-0,959 Gondal 8,000 815-0,950 11,000 826-0,987 Jasdan 1,000 800-0,976 1,500 800-0,970 Jamnagar 3,000 880-0,984 5,000 905-0,990 Junagadh 5,000 825-0,948 7,500 840-0,960 Keshod 2,000 800-0,923 3,500 815-0,945 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-0,961 875-0,959 818-0,880 820-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,440 1,270-1,375 1,270-1,357 Sesame (Black) 535 1,035-1,750 954-1,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 611-0,642 594-0,637 Rapeseeds 36 681-695 650-685 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,200 1,830 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 659 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 681 679 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 675 675 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 685 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 990-0,995 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed