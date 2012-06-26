* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-0,961 875-0,959 818-0,880 820-0,870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,200 1,810 1,840
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 657 657 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 679 679 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 670 675 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 680 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,010-2,015 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,030 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 985-0,990 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 26,600-26,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed