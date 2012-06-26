* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-0,961 875-0,959 818-0,880 820-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,065-1,070 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,080-1,081 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,200 1,810 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 657 657 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 679 679 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 670 675 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 680 685 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,010-2,015 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,030 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 985-0,990 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,500-27,600 26,600-26,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed