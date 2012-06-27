* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 55,000 versus 65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 800-0,963 7,500 818-0,961 Gondal 7,500 809-0,967 8,000 815-0,950 Jasdan 1,000 812-0,960 1,000 800-0,976 Jamnagar 2,000 845-0,950 3,000 880-0,984 Junagadh 4,000 811-0,945 5,000 825-0,948 Keshod 2,000 804-0,915 2,000 800-0,923 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 842-0,963 850-0,961 800-0,884 818-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 200 1,310-1,430 1,270-1,375 Sesame (Black) 630 1,020-1,761 1,035-1,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 606-0,641 611-0,642 Rapeseeds 40 650-705 681-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,180 1,800 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 657 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 679 679 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 660 670 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 670 680 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,995-2,000 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil label tin 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 985-0,990 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed