* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 810-0,975 6,000 800-0,963 Gondal 7,000 815-0,956 7,500 809-0,967 Jasdan 1,000 800-0,966 1,000 812-0,960 Jamnagar 2,000 832-0,971 2,000 845-0,950 Junagadh 3,000 810-0,929 4,000 811-0,945 Keshod 1,500 809-0,914 2,000 804-0,915 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-0,975 842-0,963 810-0,890 800-0,884 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,160 1,370-1,445 1,310-1,430 Sesame (Black) 300 1,100-1,950 1,020-1,761 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,350 593-0,639 606-0,641 Rapeseeds 20 655-700 650-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,170 1,810 1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,910 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 679 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 660 660 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 670 670 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil label tin 2,010-2,015 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 990-0,995 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed