1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Palm olien prices improved due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 845-0,975 842-0,963 810-0,890 800-0,884
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,170 1,825 1,795
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,910
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 657 657 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 679 679 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 665 660 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 675 670 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm olein 990-0,995 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,000 810-0,975 6,000 800-0,963
Gondal 7,000 815-0,956 7,500 809-0,967
Jasdan 1,000 800-0,966 1,000 812-0,960
Jamnagar 2,000 832-0,971 2,000 845-0,950
Junagadh 3,000 810-0,929 4,000 811-0,945
Keshod 1,500 809-0,914 2,000 804-0,915
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 845-0,975 842-0,963 810-0,890 800-0,884
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,160 1,370-1,445 1,310-1,430
Sesame (Black) 300 1,100-1,950 1,020-1,761
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,350 593-0,639 606-0,641
Rapeseeds 20 655-700 650-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,170 1,810 1,795
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,920 1,910
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 657 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 679 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 660 660 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 670 670 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil label tin 2,010-2,015 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm oil 990-0,995 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
