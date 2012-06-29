* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 45,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 825-1,010 8,000 810-0,975 Gondal 7,000 823-0,979 7,000 815-0,956 Jasdan 1,000 830-0,965 1,000 800-0,966 Jamnagar 2,000 850-0,990 2,000 832-0,971 Junagadh 4,000 825-0,948 3,000 810-0,929 Keshod 1,500 810-0,944 1,500 809-0,914 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,010 845-0,975 825-0,900 810-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,145 1,370-1,469 1,370-1,445 Sesame (Black) 510 1,040-1,895 1,100-1,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,000 589-0,628 593-0,639 Rapeseeds 10 700-710 655-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,190 1,850 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 657 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 679 679 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 655 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 665 675 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed