*Groundnut oil prices spurted up due to thin supply. *Mustard oil firmed up due to retail buying. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-1,010 845-0,975 825-0,900 810-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,190 1,870 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 657 657 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 679 679 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 655 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 665 675 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed