* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil improved further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 850-1,025 6,500 825-1,010
Gondal 6,500 840-1,006 7,000 823-0,979
Jasdan 1,000 850-0,990 1,000 830-0,965
Jamnagar 2,000 873-1,005 2,000 850-0,990
Junagadh 3,000 840-0,978 4,000 825-0,948
Keshod 1,500 800-0,960 1,500 810-0,944
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 855-1,025 850-1,010 850-0,925 825-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,440 1,321-1,505 1,370-1,469
Sesame (Black) 335 1,200-1,936 1,040-1,895
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 586-0,615 589-0,628
Rapeseeds 20 640-701 700-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,220 1,880 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 657 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 679 1,070-1,070 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 645 655 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 655 665 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed