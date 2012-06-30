* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 850-1,025 6,500 825-1,010 Gondal 6,500 840-1,006 7,000 823-0,979 Jasdan 1,000 850-0,990 1,000 830-0,965 Jamnagar 2,000 873-1,005 2,000 850-0,990 Junagadh 3,000 840-0,978 4,000 825-0,948 Keshod 1,500 800-0,960 1,500 810-0,944 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 855-1,025 850-1,010 850-0,925 825-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,440 1,321-1,505 1,370-1,469 Sesame (Black) 335 1,200-1,936 1,040-1,895 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 586-0,615 589-0,628 Rapeseeds 20 640-701 700-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,220 1,880 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 679 1,070-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 655 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 655 665 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed