1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. 4. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 855-1,025 850-1,010 850-0,925 825-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,220 1,875 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 661 657 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 683 679 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 640 655 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 650 665 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Palm olein 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 850-1,025 6,500 825-1,010 Gondal 6,500 840-1,006 7,000 823-0,979 Jasdan 1,000 850-0,990 1,000 830-0,965 Jamnagar 2,000 873-1,005 2,000 850-0,990 Junagadh 3,000 840-0,978 4,000 825-0,948 Keshod 1,500 800-0,960 1,500 810-0,944 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 855-1,025 850-1,010 850-0,925 825-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,440 1,321-1,505 1,370-1,469 Sesame (Black) 335 1,200-1,936 1,040-1,895 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 586-0,615 589-0,628 Rapeseeds 20 640-701 700-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,220 1,880 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 679 1,070-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 655 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 655 665 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed 