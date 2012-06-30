1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
4. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 855-1,025 850-1,010 850-0,925 825-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,220 1,875 1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 661 657 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 683 679 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 640 655 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 650 665 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Palm olein 990-0,995 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil improved further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 850-1,025 6,500 825-1,010
Gondal 6,500 840-1,006 7,000 823-0,979
Jasdan 1,000 850-0,990 1,000 830-0,965
Jamnagar 2,000 873-1,005 2,000 850-0,990
Junagadh 3,000 840-0,978 4,000 825-0,948
Keshod 1,500 800-0,960 1,500 810-0,944
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 855-1,025 850-1,010 850-0,925 825-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,440 1,321-1,505 1,370-1,469
Sesame (Black) 335 1,200-1,936 1,040-1,895
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 586-0,615 589-0,628
Rapeseeds 20 640-701 700-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,220 1,880 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 657 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 679 1,070-1,070 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 645 655 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 655 665 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Palm oil 990-0,995 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed