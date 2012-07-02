* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,500 850-1,031 5,000 850-1,025
Gondal 8,000 845-1,024 6,500 840-1,006
Jasdan 1,000 821-0,993 1,000 850-0,990
Jamnagar 2,500 890-1,009 2,000 873-1,005
Junagadh 4,000 835-0,984 3,000 840-0,978
Keshod 1,000 819-0,975 1,500 800-0,960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 855-1,031 855-1,025 850-0,930 850-0,925
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,220 1,351-1,529 1,321-1,505
Sesame (Black) 425 1,215-2,000 1,200-1,936
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,100 566-0,595 586-0,615
Rapeseeds 15 644-690 640-701
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,885 1,875
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 661 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 683 683 1,070-1,070 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 640 640 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Palm oil 985-0,990 990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed