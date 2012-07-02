* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 850-1,031 5,000 850-1,025 Gondal 8,000 845-1,024 6,500 840-1,006 Jasdan 1,000 821-0,993 1,000 850-0,990 Jamnagar 2,500 890-1,009 2,000 873-1,005 Junagadh 4,000 835-0,984 3,000 840-0,978 Keshod 1,000 819-0,975 1,500 800-0,960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 855-1,031 855-1,025 850-0,930 850-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 985-0,990 985-0,990 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,220 1,351-1,529 1,321-1,505 Sesame (Black) 425 1,215-2,000 1,200-1,936 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 566-0,595 586-0,615 Rapeseeds 15 644-690 640-701 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,885 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 661 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 683 683 1,070-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 640 640 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 650 650 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Palm oil 985-0,990 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed