*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 855-1,031 855-1,025 850-0,930 850-0,925 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 1,015-1,020 985-0,990 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,060-1,061 1,030-1,031 1,000-1,001 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,225 1,885 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 661 661 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 683 683 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 640 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 655 650 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Palm olein 985-0,990 990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,500-29,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed