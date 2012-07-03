* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 855-1,045 5,500 850-1,031
Gondal 6,000 823-1,033 8,000 845-1,024
Jasdan 1,000 815-1,005 1,000 821-0,993
Jamnagar 2,000 900-1,024 2,500 890-1,009
Junagadh 3,000 850-1,011 4,000 835-0,984
Keshod 1,000 815-0,998 1,000 819-0,975
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 860-1,045 855-1,031 855-0,980 850-0,930
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,000 1,375-1,535 1,351-1,529
Sesame (Black) 430 1,225-2,015 1,215-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 561-0,597 566-0,595
Rapeseeds 18 656-697 644-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,235 1,890 1,885
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 661 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 683 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 645 645 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 985-0,990 985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed