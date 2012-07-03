* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 855-1,045 5,500 850-1,031 Gondal 6,000 823-1,033 8,000 845-1,024 Jasdan 1,000 815-1,005 1,000 821-0,993 Jamnagar 2,000 900-1,024 2,500 890-1,009 Junagadh 3,000 850-1,011 4,000 835-0,984 Keshod 1,000 815-0,998 1,000 819-0,975 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-1,045 855-1,031 855-0,980 850-0,930 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,000 1,375-1,535 1,351-1,529 Sesame (Black) 430 1,225-2,015 1,215-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 561-0,597 566-0,595 Rapeseeds 18 656-697 644-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,235 1,890 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 661 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 683 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 645 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 985-0,990 985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed