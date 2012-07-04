* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,500 860-1,045 4,000 855-1,045
Gondal 5,000 835-1,021 6,000 823-1,033
Jasdan 500 809-1,014 1,000 815-1,005
Jamnagar 1,500 906-1,040 2,000 900-1,024
Junagadh 2,500 870-1,004 3,000 850-1,011
Keshod 1,000 850-0,990 1,000 815-0,998
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 861-1,045 860-1,045 860-0,970 855-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 200 1,250-1,470 1,375-1,535
Sesame (Black) 225 1,230-2,026 1,225-2,015
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 568-0,602 561-0,597
Rapeseeds 15 675-705 656-697
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,875 1,880
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 658 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 680 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 645 645 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 975-0,980 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed