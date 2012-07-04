* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 860-1,045 4,000 855-1,045 Gondal 5,000 835-1,021 6,000 823-1,033 Jasdan 500 809-1,014 1,000 815-1,005 Jamnagar 1,500 906-1,040 2,000 900-1,024 Junagadh 2,500 870-1,004 3,000 850-1,011 Keshod 1,000 850-0,990 1,000 815-0,998 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 861-1,045 860-1,045 860-0,970 855-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 200 1,250-1,470 1,375-1,535 Sesame (Black) 225 1,230-2,026 1,225-2,015 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 568-0,602 561-0,597 Rapeseeds 15 675-705 656-697 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,875 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 658 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 680 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 645 645 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 655 655 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 975-0,980 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed