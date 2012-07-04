*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. *Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 861-1,045 860-1,045 860-0,970 855-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,875 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 655 658 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 677 680 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 650 645 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 660 655 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 975-0,980 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 30,700-30,800 30,200-30,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed