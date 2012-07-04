*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
*Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 861-1,045 860-1,045 860-0,970 855-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,875 1,880
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 655 658 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 677 680 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 650 645 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 660 655 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein 975-0,980 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 30,700-30,800 30,200-30,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed