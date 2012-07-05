* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,500 860-1,040 5,500 860-1,045
Gondal 5,000 858-1,025 5,000 835-1,021
Jasdan 500 824-1,008 500 809-1,014
Jamnagar 2,000 918-1,020 1,500 906-1,040
Junagadh 3,000 867-1,016 2,500 870-1,004
Keshod 1,000 855-0,998 1,000 850-0,990
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 861-1,040 861-1,045 860-0,968 860-0,970
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 960 1,275-1,516 1,250-1,470
Sesame (Black) 225 1,215-2,015 1,230-2,026
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 550 575-0,610 568-0,602
Rapeseeds 25 655-709 675-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,225 1,870 1,875
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 665 650 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 675 660 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 980-0,985 975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed