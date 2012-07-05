* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 860-1,040 5,500 860-1,045 Gondal 5,000 858-1,025 5,000 835-1,021 Jasdan 500 824-1,008 500 809-1,014 Jamnagar 2,000 918-1,020 1,500 906-1,040 Junagadh 3,000 867-1,016 2,500 870-1,004 Keshod 1,000 855-0,998 1,000 850-0,990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 861-1,040 861-1,045 860-0,968 860-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,275-1,516 1,250-1,470 Sesame (Black) 225 1,215-2,015 1,230-2,026 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 575-0,610 568-0,602 Rapeseeds 25 655-709 675-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,225 1,870 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 677 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 665 650 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 675 660 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 980-0,985 975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed