*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
*Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
*Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 861-1,040 861-1,045 860-0,968 860-0,970
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,225 1,855 1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 663 655 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 685 677 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 665 650 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 675 660 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein 980-0,985 975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,700-30,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed