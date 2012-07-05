*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. *Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. *Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 861-1,040 861-1,045 860-0,968 860-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,225 1,855 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 663 655 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 685 677 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 665 650 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 675 660 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 980-0,985 975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,700-30,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed