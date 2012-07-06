* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,861-1,030 04,500 0,860-1,040 Gondal 06,000 865-1,013 05,000 858-1,025 Jasdan 0,500 830-1,035 0,500 824-1,008 Jamnagar 03,000 920-1,003 02,000 918-1,020 Junagadh 04,000 875-1,040 03,000 867-1,016 Keshod 01,000 890-1,000 01,000 855-0,998 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,862-1,030 0,861-1,040 0,861-0,978 0,860-0,968 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,400-1,655 1,275-1,516 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,235-2,026 1,215-2,015 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,604-0,630 0,575-0,610 Rapeseeds 015 690-715 655-709 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,210 1,855 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 663 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 687 685 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 0,665 0,665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 0,675 0,675 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed