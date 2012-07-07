* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in sesame seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 860-1,030 5,500 861-1,030
Gondal 5,500 850-1,035 6,000 865-1,013
Jasdan 500 860-1,024 500 830-1,035
Jamnagar 2,000 903-1,015 3,000 920-1,003
Junagadh 4,000 870-1,023 4,000 875-1,040
Keshod 1,500 873-1,030 1,000 890-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 861-1,030 862-1,030 860-0,978 861-0,978
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,200 1,350-1,585 1,400-1,655
Sesame (Black) 415 1,250-2,035 1,235-2,026
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 588-0,620 604-0,630
Rapeseeds 55 670-712 690-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,210 1,855 1,855
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 666 666 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 688 688 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,300 1,260 1,980-1,990 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 660 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 670 675 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 985-0,990 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,080-2,085 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed