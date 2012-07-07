1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
2. Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in seed prices.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 861-1,030 862-1,030 860-0,978 861-0,978
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,210 1,855 1,855
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 666 666 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 688 688 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,300 1,260 1,980-1,990 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 660 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 670 675 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 985-0,990 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,080-2,085 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in sesame seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 860-1,030 5,500 861-1,030
Gondal 5,500 850-1,035 6,000 865-1,013
Jasdan 500 860-1,024 500 830-1,035
Jamnagar 2,000 903-1,015 3,000 920-1,003
Junagadh 4,000 870-1,023 4,000 875-1,040
Keshod 1,500 873-1,030 1,000 890-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 861-1,030 862-1,030 860-0,978 861-0,978
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,200 1,350-1,585 1,400-1,655
Sesame (Black) 415 1,250-2,035 1,235-2,026
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 588-0,620 604-0,630
Rapeseeds 55 670-712 690-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,210 1,855 1,855
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 666 666 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 688 688 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,300 1,260 1,980-1,990 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 660 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 670 675 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 985-0,990 980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,080-2,085 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed