1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. 2. Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in seed prices. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 861-1,030 862-1,030 860-0,978 861-0,978 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,030-1,031 1,030-1,031 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,210 1,855 1,855 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 666 666 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 688 688 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,300 1,260 1,980-1,990 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 660 665 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 670 675 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 985-0,990 980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,080-2,085 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. 